WALB’s Bradford Ambrose talks weather at Alice Cochaman Elementary’s Career Fair

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Alice Coachman Elementary School got the chance to meet paramedics, deputies, and others at a career fair on Friday.
WALB News 10′s Bradford Ambrose even brought the First Alert StormTracker.
He spoke to students about local T.V. news and weather.
School leaders explain why it's important for younger children to understand the opportunities they have outside of school.
“It is so critical for students at an early age to know what type of opportunities they have to spark that interest in them so that it gives them that extra level of motivation when they’re in class every day,” said principal, Melissa Brubaker.
Principal Brubaker added students now understand what they need to learn in school, to perform different types of jobs.
