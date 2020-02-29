WALB’s Bradford Ambrose talks weather at Alice Cochaman Elementary’s Career Fair

WALB’s Bradford Ambrose talks weather at Alice Cochaman Elementary’s Career Fair
WALB News 10′s Bradford Ambrose even brought the First Alert StormTracker. He spoke to students about local T.V. news and weather. (Source: WALB)
By Bradford Ambrose | February 28, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 7:30 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Alice Coachman Elementary School got the chance to meet paramedics, deputies, and others at a career fair on Friday.

Students at Alice Coachman Elementary School got the chance to meet paramedics, deputies, and others at a career fair on Friday.
Students at Alice Coachman Elementary School got the chance to meet paramedics, deputies, and others at a career fair on Friday. (Source: WALB)

WALB News 10′s Bradford Ambrose even brought the First Alert StormTracker.

He spoke to students about local T.V. news and weather.

School leaders explain why it's important for younger children to understand the opportunities they have outside of school.

Principal Melissa Brubaker
Principal Melissa Brubaker (Source: WALB)

“It is so critical for students at an early age to know what type of opportunities they have to spark that interest in them so that it gives them that extra level of motivation when they’re in class every day,” said principal, Melissa Brubaker.

Principal Brubaker added students now understand what they need to learn in school, to perform different types of jobs.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.