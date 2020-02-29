Moultrie’s National Alliance on Mental Illness to host symposium this weekend

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This weekend, mental illness will be on the minds of many in Moultrie.
A symposium will be held to shine a light on mental illness and help those in recovery.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, is an organization based out of Atlanta.
This Sunday, the organization will have its first Spirituality and Recovery Symposium.
“All kinds of recovery organizations from the Moultrie community together in one room for everybody to get information from them. There will be representatives from ‘The Yellow Elephant,’ NAMI will be there, we’re also going to have some counselors and pastoral staff there to speak with people who have questions about spirituality,” explained Todd Lynch, a NAMI board member.
During the symposium, there will also be presentations where attendees can hear the perspective of those who have overcome mental illness.
The symposium will be Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at LifeSpring Church.
