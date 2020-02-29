Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

NORTH CAROLINA-GOVERNOR
Justices agree to hear Gov. Cooper appeal on federal grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to hear Gov. Roy Cooper's appeal of a lower court decision favoring the General Assembly in decisions on spending federal block grant money. The justices on Friday formally agreed to review the Court of Appeals case from December, as requested by the Democratic governor. Three judges on the Court of Appeals unanimously agreed the Republican-controlled legislature had the power to distribute the federal funds differently than how Cooper requested. The case is the latest turn in a legal struggle between the executive and legislative branches that picked up just before Cooper took office in 2017.
BC-NC-CENTRAL PRISON-WARDEN
North Carolina's Central Prison gets first female warden
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's Central Prison in Raleigh has named its first female warden. The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice said in a statement Friday that Denise Jackson will take the helm of the 136-year-old facility on March 16. Jackson will be responsible for all operations at Central Prison. The male, high-security facility has been in operation since 1884. It houses prisoners with acute medical or mental health needs as well as some of the state's most violent offenders who require high levels of security. The facility also holds prisoners on death row.
STUDENT HOUSING-ASSAULT
Disabled North Carolina student assaulted in campus housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with sexually assaulting a North Carolina State University student with a disability inside the victim's on-campus apartment. A Cary Police Department arrest report shows 37-year-old Roberto Alvarez Jr. was arrested at his home Thursday and charged with sexual battery, breaking or entering and assault on an individual with a disability. In the report, Alvarez is accused of breaking into the campus apartment building Tuesday and forcibly hugging, kissing and fondling a graduate student “who was physically helpless." A university crime alert says the two didn't know each other. Alvarez is being held in jail.
FLU DEATHS-NORTH CAROLINA
Another 15 deaths from flu in North Carolina last week
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — State health officials say 15 more people died from the flu in North Carolina last week, helping to raise the toll for the 2019-2020 season to 115. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says another 10 deaths from previous weeks accounted for the climb in deaths. The department says the weekly count does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state because many could go undiagnosed or unreported. In addition, DHHS has extended the flu reporting period from March 31 to May 16.
COOPER-CABINET
New N Carolina DOT, information tech secretaries sworn in
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Changes atop two of North Carolina's Cabinet-level agencies are official. A judge on Friday swore in Eric Boyette as the new Department of Transportation secretary and Tracy Doaks as secretary of the information technology department. This marks the first changes to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's original Cabinet from 2017. Cooper announced the changes a few weeks ago. Doaks has been the chief deputy state chief information officer and is replacing Boyette as the IT department secretary. At DOT, Boyette succeeded Jim Trogdon, who retired from state government this month.
HURRICANE REPAIR SCAM
North Carolina man pleads guilty to hurricane repair fraud
BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has admitted that he never completed repair work he was hired to do after Hurricane Florence. Carteret County District Attorney Scott Thomas said in a news release that 46-year-old Stanley Winslow Sears of Pinetops pleaded guilty to hurricane-related fraud cases. Thomas said Sears has begun paying restitution to the victims of his crimes. Sears was sentenced to 16 to 38 months in prison, but a judge suspended that sentence and placed Sears on supervised probation for five years, ordering Sears to finish paying all restitution.
FATAL SHOOTING-JUVENILE SUSPECT
Police: Juvenile charged in fatal North Carolina shooting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina announced that a juvenile suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting. Asheville police said Thursday that the minor was taken into custody in Charlotte with the help of U.S. Marshals. Authorities said they aren't identifying or offering any further information about the underage suspect. Asheville police said in a statement that officers responded the night of Feb. 9 to reports someone had been shot in the face at an apartment complex. The department said investigators found 24-year-old Jailyn Dumari Morton lying face-down inside the living room of one of the units. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
I-40 CRASH-THREE KILLED
3 killed in crash on Interstate 40; box truck driver charged
STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three Georgia men were killed when a box truck hit a construction truck on Interstate 40, pushing the truck toward them. News sources report the N.C. State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Noah Logan Hamilton of Bonaire, Georgia, 21-year-old Austin Melton and 20-year-old Dustin Gelinas, both of Jesup, Georgia, were working for a contracted crew repairing a guardrail when they were struck and killed early Thursday morning. The patrol charged 27-year-old Logan Lee Casey of Cary is charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. An investigating trooper says Casey received minor injuries.