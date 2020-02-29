Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Kentucky is set to host No. 15 Auburn to highlight the Southeastern Conference's weekend slate of games. The Wildcats have won seven in a row and can secure at least a share of the regular season SEC title with a victory. The Tigers won the first match-up 75-66 on Feb. 1, their second straight victory over Kentucky and fourth in the last seven meetings. Since that loss the Wildcats have won five times by a total of 31 points. Kentucky's streak is its longest this season and has been led by guard Immanuel Quickley, who has averaged 21.5 points during the run.