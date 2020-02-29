Family wants to get dog back after moving into pet-friendly home

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton family is working to get their puppy back before it’s adopted in Michigan.
Sakina Odoms said her family gave up their dog, Dash, after realizing their home wasn’t pet-friendly.
Odoms said they then moved to a home that was pet-friendly and wanted to give their two small children, their furry friend back. That’s when she said the issues began.
“I did what I thought was best for him at the time. So when the situation changed and we tried to go back and get him it was complete chaos. The hard part was her telling my fiancé and my 3-year-old that, ‘Oh, well he is here but he is on hold to be neutered.’ Not to go to an adopted home in Georgia but they were going to send him to Michigan," explained Odoms.
WALB News 10 reached out to the Tift County Animal Shelter for a response. Shelter Director Russell Gay said they’re aware of the issue.
Gay said if Dash isn’t already adopted, then he could return home.
