A Dry Weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A good supply of sunshine and pleasantly mild upper 50s low 60s Friday afternoon. Through the evening a batch of clouds roll in but clear out overnight. For the weekend mornings will be cold with lows upper 30s Saturday and mid 30s Sunday. Afternoons pleasantly cool as highs top low-mid 60s. Sunshine dominates with highs clouds arriving Sunday.
Next week as a southerly flow takes over warmer 70s, more clouds and rain returns. For SWGA some showers Monday but chances rise as rain and thunderstorms spread across SWGA Wednesday. Potentially a few strong to severe storms may develop. Stay with WALB’s First Alert Weather Team for the very latest.
