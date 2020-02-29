Archbold Medical Center prepared for potential spread of coronavirus

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - While the coronavirus hasn’t reached Georgia, state officials want the public to stay aware and cautious.
Mike Washington, Archbold Medical Center’s infection prevention coordinator, said they will have things under control and a crisis plan in place in case the coronavirus reaches the area.
Washington said they’re in a constant state of readiness when it comes to the coronavirus. He said if the virus hits the area, they’re prepared to fight it and limit it from spreading.
Their plans include effectively moving patients through their system.
One important consideration, whether patients can be seen, treated and returned home, or if they need to stay in the hospital for further treatment.
“We have over 26 airborne isolation rooms that we can utilize if necessary, but we have measures in place to isolate individuals if necessary if we do have impacts from the coronavirus,” explained Washington.
Washington said symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. He said everyone should distance yourself from those who are sick and that you should stay home if you’re sick.
Washington said that keeping your hands away from your face and washing your hands will put you at less risk of getting this virus.
