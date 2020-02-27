Winter’s chill returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cloud-free and sunny side up with cool 50s this afternoon. Tonight clear and colder as lows drop to and slightly below freezing upper 20s low 30s. Following patchy fog and the morning chill, temperatures reach upper 50s around 60 with full sunshine Friday.
We’ve got a great looking weekend! The extended stretch of dry weather continues with tones of sunshine and a few high clouds. Increasing clouds and warmer next week .Highs reach upper 70s and lows only drop into the 50s and 60s. This warm southerly flow brings moisture back with rain returning late Tuesday through early Thursday. We’ll be watching for the potential of strong possibly severe storms next Wednesday.
