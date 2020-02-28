SWGA organizations raise suicide prevention awareness

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie has experienced a high number of suicides in the past two months.
Two organizations are working to prevent suicides and raise awareness for mental health in Southwest Georgia.
“This trend is kind of a scary trend,” said Michelle Cope, founder of “The Yellow Elephant” in Moultrie.
Only two months into 2020, there have already been four known suicides in the city.
“I know in 2015, there were 25 known suicides. I think it was 12 in 2018, so it’s gone up and down," said Cope.
She told us after these deaths—
“It’s even more pertinent to get that information out.,” said Cope.
She's referring to people knowing what resources are available to them.
She said that’s what their organization is all about.
“We can direct to resources whether it’s the national hotline, whether it’s the counselor that may be able to talk, and resources that we can give," explained Cope.
Dustin Infinger told us suicide risks are twice as high in rural areas.
He works with “Set up Grady”, a coalition in Cairo who also helps with suicide prevention.
He told us who the most “at-risk” group was in 2016.
“Just working-age white males in 2016, there was a higher suicide rate for Grady County than any other county in the entire state of Georgia,” said Infinger.
He said they also offer QPR, or question, persuade, and refer training.
“It allows gatekeepers, individuals in the community to interact with the public to identify suicide risks and individuals ask them direct questions to see whether they’re at risk for suicide, persuade them to get the necessary help, and then refer them to that help,” Infinger explained.
Cope said she commends the Colquitt County Board of Education.
“They are very aware of the impact mental awareness has on this community, that’s a big step, especially in a small town,” said Cope.
She said she wants to continue bringing awareness across southwest Georgia.
“Just to bring that conversation to the table, because the leading cause of death for 10 to 34-year-olds is suicide,” said Cope.
