Second suspect arrested in 2019 Douglas death, first suspect facing additional charges

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A second suspect in the death of a 30-year-old in 2019 was arrested Wednesday, according to the Douglas Police Department (DPD).
Also on Wednesday, additional charges were filed against the first suspect in the case, who was already being held at the Coffee County Detention Center, DPD reported in a Facebook post.
Both Onterio “Mucho Gotti” Wilson and Abraham "Abe” Gordon are facing charges in the 2019 death of Jabyo Lamar Bell, police said.
Bell was found shot behind an apartment complex on East Baker Highway on December 15, 2019. He later died from his injuries.
Wilson was arrested in December, however, Gordon was still at large.
On Wednesday, DPD said Hazlehurst police tried to pull Gordon over for holding his phone and driving.
Gordon gave police a false name and date of birth and tried to run away, DPD said.
He was caught and Gordon was taken to the Jeff Davis County Detention Center.
Hazlehurst police discovered there was a warrant for Gordon’s arrest out of Coffee County for tampering with evidence in connection to Bell’s death.
Gordon will be extradited to Coffee County.
Also on Wednesday, DPD said it secured additional warrants on Wilson.
Wilson was arrested for tampering with evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in December in connection to Bell’s death, police reported.
Now, Wilson is also facing a voluntary manslaughter charge in the same case.
