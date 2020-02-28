Rush Propst speaks out about recent departure from USA Academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following up on the story we brought you last night.
Former Colquitt County head football coach, Rush Propst, has decided to leave USA Academy.
And Friday, he told us why.
Coach Propst spoke with me on the phone this afternoon, and said, they didn’t see eye to eye.
USA Academy introduced coach Propst back in January.
And for coach, he was hoping to start build the program right then and there.
He said, he and the school didn’t agree on certain things.
And he felt like he wasn’t going to have enough time to build his team.
“There’s a lot to put a program in," said coach Propst. "You got all your schemes, your systems, all the things you’ve got to get instituted in. We had no physical plan at all. Not even a prospect of having one. And here it is fixing to turn March 1. I just thought it was very ambitions on their part to think we could get all of this done.”
Coach Propst also spoke about upcoming opportunities, including the Valdosta job.
He said he hasn’t had any real conversations with them about the position.
