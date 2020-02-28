Renovations coming to Moultrie-Colquitt County Arts Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A grant for $35,000 is being spent to preserve the arts center in Colquitt County and more money could soon be coming the center’s way.
The building has been a part of the community for nearly 100 years.
Moultrie-Colquitt County Arts Center Director Connie Fritz said the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners granted them the $35,000.
She said it’s to help stabilize the building and repair and replace damaged wood and paint.
Fritz said the continual investment in the arts center helps keep the history alive in the community.
“To have a home like this for the arts, everything under one roof, all disciplines under one roof is just something you don’t find in rural communities. So, we are very fortunate to have that and blessed to be able to call this our home," said Fritz.
The center also recently received another $10,000 from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Fritz said the center is also waiting on another grant. That money could end up being used for a project at the arts center.
