Propst out as new head football coach at Ala. school

COOSADA, Ala. (WALB) - Rush Propst, the former Colquitt County head football coach, is leaving his new coaching gig in Alabama.
In January, Propst was introduced as the new founding head football coach for USA Academy.
Propst released a statement on the departure:
“Due to a variety of factors outside of my control, I have informed USA Academy that I will no longer consider a position with USA Academy,” Propst said.
In March 2019, Propst was fired as the head football coach of the Colquitt County Packers. In February 2019, he was suspended with pay pending a personnel investigation.
This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.