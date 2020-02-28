New images highlight future living at ASU housing project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany State University students can look forward to new state-of-the-art housing.
Newly released images show what a future student housing project will look like once it’s finished.
The “Scene at Sand Hill” is privately funded and on track to open in time for the fall semester.
Developer Matthew Davis with Davis Companies said that he was thrilled to team up with the school and community leadership.
"We’re very excited about the things happening at Albany State as it grows to be a stronger institution (under) the leadership of President Marion Fedrick. They have some amazing things happening and we’re just very glad to be a small part supporting that,” said Davis.
Work is still ongoing on the exterior of the three buildings.
Soon, work will begin on the interiors of the buildings along with construction of a swimming pool.
The multi-family-styled buildings will hold a total of 54 units.
