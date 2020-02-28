MasTec: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $100.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.30 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.
The utility contractor posted revenue of $1.71 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.74 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $392.3 million, or $5.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.18 billion.
For the current quarter ending in April, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to range from 48 cents to 62 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter.
MasTec shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.22, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTZ