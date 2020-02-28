Lee Co. Commission to select Chehaw’s next authority member

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Commission will soon help pick a new member for the Chehaw Park Authority.
The decision was made Tuesday night.
Chehaw wanted county leaders to appoint a representative to the authority.
"We’ve always been a friend to Chehaw. We helped Chehaw already, but now we’ll have somebody on the board that can brief us on what’s going on. Also, I guess brief the Chehaw board on what we’re doing in Lee County,” said Lee County Board of Commission Chairman Billy Mathis.
Mathis looks at this as a positive for their relationship with Chehaw.
The park also asked for the same support from the Albany and Dougherty County commissions.
Albany commissioners also voted to be more involved with Chehaw and Dougherty County commissioners will vote next week.
This comes around the same time the Chehaw Park Authority needs state legislators to re-authorize the board.
