Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-UTILITY-EXECUTIVES-CHARGED
Securities agents sue 2 SC utility execs over nuclear fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal officials say two former executives at a South Carolina utility lied repeatedly to regulators and investors about the progress of construction of two nuclear reactors taking more than a billion dollars out of the pockets of investors and ratepayers. The Securities and Exchange Commission sued SCANA Corp., its subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas along with the utility's former CEO Kevin Marsh and Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne on Thursday. Dominion Energy of Virginia bought the South Carolina utility last year and was also included in the suit. Criminal charges were not filed.
ELECTION 2020-THE LATEST
The Latest: Warren says she got results post-financial crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Elizabeth Warren is back in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday and telling supporters that it was she -- and not Bernie Sanders -- who got results after the 2008 financial crash. The Massachusetts senator on Thursday told a crowd in San Antonio that Democrats “can’t have a nominee who has great ideas but no record for getting anything done.” Warren said she and Sanders agree on many ideas, including a desire to rein in Wall Street. But she said it was she who delivered by pushing to create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro warmed up the crowd for Warren.
AP-SC-DRUG RAID SHOOTING-SETTLEMENT
Man awarded $11M after police drug raid ends in shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man was awarded more than $11 million dollars in a civil lawsuit after he was shot nine times by authorities during a drug raid and left paralyzed. Julian Betton was shot by the Horry County Drug Enforcement Unit who fired 29 rounds at him in his Myrtle Beach home in April 2015. Betton sued the DEU, Horry County and Myrtle Beach in November 2015. Betton's attorney announced Thursday that he was awarded a $11.25 million settlement. The DEU said they followed protocol when entering Betton's home and he shot at them but investigators determined that did not happen. No officers were charged in the shooting.
BUSINESS LICENSES
Law consolidating SC business licences easily passes House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill to consolidate how business licenses are issued in South Carolina into one place instead of about 240 cities and counties has unanimously passed the House. The proposal sets up a website where businesses can fill out one application and pay for licenses. The 231 cities and towns and nine counties in South Carolina with the licences can all still set their own rates, Under the current system, a business has to apply for a licence individually in every place that requires one. In the Charleston area alone, a company or contractor might have to go 30 different places in the region. The bill now goes to the Senate.
CONSTRUCTION FIRE-SAVANNAH
Flames engulf large building under construction in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Firefighters are battling flames that have engulfed a large building under construction just outside the famed historic district of Georgia's oldest city. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson told reporters nobody was injured when the five-story building caught fire Thursday afternoon. Police blocked several nearby roads in Savannah's downtown historic district as firefighters used hoses to douse the burning building from three sides. A column of thick smoke pouring from the site near the Savannah riverfront could be seen from miles away.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg back in political fray after respite for bad cold
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has resumed his whirlwind schedule after taking a half-day to rest after getting hit with a bad cold. Buttigieg appeared Thursday at a panel discussion with black leaders in Greenville, South Carolina, about racial health care disparities. He drew laughs when he said after coughing, “Excuse me, I've had my own health moment.” He is still a bit hoarse. But with a bit more color in his cheeks than the day before, Buttigieg is starting the windup to Saturday's South Carolina primary. The contest is an important test of his strength in attracting black voters.