Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Spring training rosters across Major League Baseball are dotted with players in their mid-30s hoping to extend their careers. Former All-Stars like outfielders Matt Kemp and Hunter Pence agreed to contracts with rebuilding teams in the offseason looking to impart their wisdom to younger players. Kemp says it's a way for paying it forward for the veterans who took him under their wing during his early playing days. Jobs for role players in their mid-30s have been hard to come by in recent years, as teams typically opt for younger, less expensive options. That could chance with MLB rosters expanding to 26 players this year.