Glynn County, Vidalia police chiefs indicted

“A grand jury in Glynn County returned four true bills on an indictment that was presented this morning in Glynn County Superior Court against the City of Vidalia Police Chief, Brian Scott, and others named in the indictment. The four counts against Chief Scott include two counts of Violation of Oath by Public Officer, one count of Influencing a Witness, and one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony. Chief Scott was placed on administrative leave immediately pending investigation of the indictment and surrounding facts.”