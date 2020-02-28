Georgia Bishop wants state leaders to pass “Hate Crime” bill

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Members of the African Methodist Episcopal Church are pushing for the state to pass hate crime legislation.
Members of the AME Church and people in the community gathered at the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday.
They want to shed light on what they say is a big controversial issue for the state.
They are pushing for legislators to approve Senate Bill 166.
It was introduced last February.
The people who came downtown Albany pledged to help get the bill passed, by any means.
Georgia is one of only four states that doesn't have hate crime laws.
In the next couple of months, Bishop T. Jackson and his team will travel from city to city.
They’ll host press conferences in hopes of getting more attention to the bill.
He gave his speech on how his interaction with Gov. Brian Kemp went when he says they discussed the bill.
“He was not sure we needed a hate crimes law because Georgia is not going to tolerate hate. And said to me ‘this is a new Georgia.’ My response to him was 'Governor, the new Georgia is no different than the old Georgia," Bishop Jackson said.
South Carolina, Arizona, and Wyoming are the other three states who don’t have a hate crime law.
Members of the AME group said they will use every avenue they can in the state until this law is passed.
Bishop Jackson’s team said they will put political and economic pressure on lawmakers.
Jackson said he wants the state to stand up and realize that hate crimes will not be tolerated here in Georgia.
If they are successful at getting this bill passed, this would be the first “Hate Crime Law” in the state.
