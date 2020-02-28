Fitzgerald students serve up kindness for National FFA Week

By Krista Monk | February 27, 2020 at 10:44 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 10:46 PM

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Friday will officially wrap up National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Week and Fitzgerald students have been living to serve all week long.

FFA members at Fitzgerald High School College and Career Academy served lunch to school staff this week.

The students served school faculty and staff biscuits for breakfast and a full lunch in commemoration of National FFA Week.

Throughout the week, students across the state participated in other community service projects, fun events and fundraisers for the national FFA organization.

