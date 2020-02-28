Deerfield-Windsor student named 2020 DOCO STAR Student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce announced its recipients for the 2020 Dougherty County STAR Student on Thursday at a luncheon.
Deerfield-Windsor School senior Jonathan Porter Hill was named STAR student for academic achievement and performance of the SAT. Hill recognized Jake Clawson of Deerfield-Windsor as his STAR teacher.
Hill will represent Dougherty County at the regional competition in Thomasville on March 17.
Throughout Dougherty County, other students and teachers were selected and also honored at Thursday’s luncheon:
- Kai Alana White of Dougherty Comprehensive High School and teacher Maurice Gibson of Robert A. Cross Middle Magnet School
- Dohnovan Otuoyo Walker of Monroe Comprehensive High School and teacher Anna Gabarri-Zuern of International Studies Elementary School
- Andrew Orr of Sherwood Christian Academy and teacher Sharon Howard of Sherwood Christian Academy
- Charles Taylor III of Sherwood Christian Academy and teacher Beth Shepard of Sherwood Christian Academy
- Cody Altman Butler of Westover Comprehensive High School and teacher James Little of Westover Comprehensive High School
“Our community’s success is directly related to the success of our students. Today, we have recognized incredible talent; we should be encouraged to continue supporting these and all our students to ensure they reach their full potential,” Bárbara Rivera Holmes, Chamber president and CEO and local STAR 2 program sponsor, said. “I’m so proud of all of our STAR students and congratulate each on their academic successes."
STAR begins each year in participating Georgia high schools when the STAR Student is named and chooses a STAR Teacher to share in this recognition. The students and their teachers are honored by their schools and receive special recognition in their communities.
