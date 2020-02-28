Colquitt Co. preps for 2020 census

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The 2020 census is just weeks away and for the first time, the survey can be completed online.
Online is also the preferred method. So, Colquitt County officials are finding ways to accommodate the community.
Justin Cox, the compliance director for the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners, said they’re designating computers throughout the county for people to use.
One designated location will be the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library. He said it’s crucial that everyone fills out the 2020 census.
“Those accurate numbers determine federal tax dollars that are allocated to the local communities are based on census data. So, we want to have a good accurate count where we get the dollars that are due to us and make it a fair process," explained Cox.
The federal tax dollars are spent on vital programs like schools, hospitals, grants and public works.
This survey can only be used for statistical purposes.
The Census Bureau is required to keep your information confidential.
The 2020 Census will start on March 12.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.