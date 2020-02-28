Coffee Co. on the hunt for convicted sex offender

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a convicted sex offender, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Deputies say Anthony Goodwin, 43, has failed to notify the sheriff’s office of his current address.
He is known to frequent the Oak Park area, according to deputies.
Goodwin is 6′1 and weighs around 195 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Goodwin, you’re urged to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227, Coffee County TIPS at (912) 383-8477 or Coffee County E-911 at (912) 384-7675.
