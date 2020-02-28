Barings BDC: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 15 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.
The business development company posted revenue of $18.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.1 million.
For the year, the company reported net income of $58.2 million, or $1.16 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $75.6 million.
Barings BDC shares have declined roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined slightly in the last 12 months.
