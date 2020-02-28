Baconton Church feeding those in need in Albany on Saturday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - St. James Baptist Church in Baconton will be bringing a community BBQ and fish fry to the Good Life City on Saturday.
The event will be at the Superior Lodge Hotel Parking lot, which is off of North Slappey. It is from noon to 3 p.m.
Pastor Lawrence Knighton said his church does these community feeding events to reach people in need by giving them food, helping them understand resources in place for them and spreading the gospel.
Knighton said in the past, he has done these events on the dray line in Albany and saw a huge impact.
“Our focus this year wants to be where we can meet the needs of more people by having conversations with them inviting them to church. When we did it at the dray line for months, we were picking up the guys from the dray line every Sunday morning and taking them to church. Making a difference in their lives. That is really what we want to get to the point of doing," says Knighton.
Albany Tech will also be at the event on Saturday to discuss their GED program.
