APD receives new motorcycles to catch distracted drivers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police have some fresh, new wheels hitting the streets soon, all for targeting distracted driving.
Police added four additional motorcycles to their fleet.
APD said they want to catch drivers on their phones and even those who run lights.
The new bikes will allow officers to hide in plain sight but still be visible to assist people in the community if needed, something police say their cars couldn’t do.
Only those that have gone through an intense 40-hour training course can ride these bikes.
Sgt. Terry Brown happens to be one of them.
“The motorcycles are significant to us for the fact that we can fit in places, we can go to places, we can hide, but we are not really hiding we are in plain sight. When people tend to see the motorcycles, they don’t think to see police on the motorcycle. We are out here doing the same thing we do in the car. Our main thing is to catch violators,” Brown said.
Each newly styled motorcycle is worth over $18,000 and weighs up to 900 pounds.
Sgt. Brown said the motorcycles will hit the streets as soon as Friday.
Remember, in the state of Georgia, it is illegal to drive with your phone in your hand.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.