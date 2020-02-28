Americus city manager’s attorney, mayor speak with WALB about decision to terminate Coney

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - WALB News 10 heard from the attorney for Charles Coney Thursday after the former Americus city manager’s termination was announced.
With just over a year under his belt, Coney is out as the city manager for Americus.
City leadership sent out a press release Thursday morning about the news.
Coney’s attorney, Maurice King, is defending him and doesn’t believe the reasons given for Coney’s termination are valid for firing a city manager.
“I guess from where we stand, there’s no cause to terminate Mr. Coney,” said King.
The decision comes after an almost two-week suspension and investigation by an outside firm into Coney.
An Atlanta law firm presented its investigative report to Americus City Council members Wednesday night.
Americus Mayor Barry Blount said they requested the investigation from the Atlanta firm.
After the report was given to them, council members and Blount went into executive session to discuss the results of the report.
“We instructed our attorney to draw up a resolution which is part of our city charter in order to terminate the city manager and we listed four violations or four reasons for the termination. The resolution was voted on in open session and was passed by a four to one vote,” explained Blount.
WALB asked both King and Blount for more details into the report but both declined to comment on camera.
“The report is certainly available at city hall. It’s subject to open records and can be available to anyone that would like to get a copy of it,” said Blount.
Coney is hoping to get his job back.
“I want y’all to come watch the hearing and make a judgment for yourself and you will see that basically, what this board did to Mr. Coney was atrocious,” said King.
“There’s an appeal process that Mr. Coney is entitled to and once we go through that process, a 10 day period, we hope to begin searching for an interim city manager to come in and fill that slot until such time as we can hire a permanent person to come in and be the city manager,” Blount told WALB.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.