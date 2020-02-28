Albany State inks another South Georgia talent

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sherwood Eagles have sent quite a few athletes on to the next level this season.
And Thursday, they added one more.
The Eagles stand out is keeping his talents in South Georgia.
Ketavion Curry has decided that Albany State will be home for the next 4 years.
Curry broke the school record for the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in a career.
And with ASU in the hunt for conference title, Curry hopes he can help them find their first... since 2013.
“Well I like the family environment that they bring," said Curry. "I like the opportunity to play in front of my family for another 4 years. So, that played a big factor of why I chose Albany State. Just doing my part. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll do it. Whatever role they need me to play, I’ll play it to the best of my ability.”
Curry will join the Rams in the Fall.
