Albany Gang Task Force looks to community for crime solutions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders came together to come up with a strategic plan to eliminate crime.
Members of Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, and others invited people in the community to share their ideas on Thursday.
“We had a lot of community members come out and there was a good discussion about intervention and prevention,” Albany Police Chief Micheal Persley told us.
Sherrell Byrd has been an Albany native her whole life and said it starts at home with the youth.
“These kids are different. They are raised in a social media generation, information generation, so they get information quickly,” Byrd said. “Parents have to be very keen on what your kids are listening to. Making sure you know who they are talking to online and on social media who is drawn them into what could potentially be a gang culture."
Byrd said the youth are needed in meetings about the city because they are our next group of city leaders.
“Instead of guessing and making assumptions, we can actually just go talk to the youth,” Byrd told us.
Kenneth Florence said the laws here in Georgia don’t help young black men, instead, it leaves them with no options of forgiveness after being incarcerated.
“What they should do is instead of giving them that little block they have to check and say ‘I have been criminalized’, help them without giving them a record,” Florence said.
Chief Persley said there are over 300 non-profit organizations in Albany and they all have to come together to make a difference.
“We want to do everything we can to make sure the community stays the good life city, regardless of what people might say about that good life city. It is the good life city,” Persely told us.
Byrd said the constant crime and gang activity must end now.
“Let’s go talk to the young person and let’s find out seriously like what is it that we need to do to help you or what is it that you want from us as a community,” Byrd shared with us.
The meetings are held at the Government Center every last Thursday of each month except for December.
