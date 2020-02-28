Albany farmer’s contributions to agriculture ‘rooted’ in history of African-American farmers

By WALB News Team | February 28, 2020 at 5:42 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 5:45 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You've probably heard the name Farmer Fredo.

He's the executive director of Flint River Fresh, an organization that works to increase access to fresh, local and affordable food.

Farmer Fredo said his contributions to agriculture are rooted in the long history of African-American farmers.

Black farmers, Fredo pointed out, often face a dual stigma of slavery and self-determination.

Through farming, African-Americans took ownership and created their own identities.

Fredo said farmers sharing techniques and feeding communities is something he does every day.

“That’s what it’s about, teaching the young kids that it’s more important for us to take care of one another.
So, when you look into the garden spaces, it’s just not one child by themselves.
Yes, they are with their friends but it’s a community effort.
That’s the coordinates of what agriculture is,” Fredo said.

Flint River Fresh also helps create community gardens across Dougherty County.

