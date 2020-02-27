WALB’s Bradford Ambrose visits Omega Elementary

OMEGA, Ga. (WALB) - Our very own Bradford Ambrose took the First Alert StormTracker on a field trip to Omega Elementary on Thursday.
The students learned about severe weather, severe weather safety and different types of precipitation.
One student says he's also learned about tornado safety in school.
“It can be very dangerous and you should go somewhere with no windows if a tornado or something like a tornado’s coming,” said Malik, Omega Elementary School first grade student.
The students have also made tornadoes in tubes and wind vanes during their weather lessons.
They enjoyed learning about local T.V. news and the station’s StormTracker during Thursday’s visit.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.