Tifton women’s club gearing up for 115th anniversary celebration

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tifton women’s club is ringing in over a hundred years since they formed.
The 20th Century Library Club is gearing up for its 115th anniversary.
Back in the early 1900s, the organization wanted to start Tifton's first public library to show how important education is.
From there, they added libraries in schools in Tift County's rural areas.
Along with planning a celebration, the club is changing its name to the “Georgia Federation Women’s Club.”
Club president Shirene Daniell said she loves being a part of history and wouldn’t change her 35 years’ worth of memories in the organization.
The organization services the community in many ways.
“House of Hope is our homeless shelter for women. That is a big interest of ours. We can help these ladies get back on their feet and so many things like that are what we are looking at doing and what I enjoy doing,” Daniell said.
The organization also helps the community by giving out two $2,000 scholarships to ABAC students.
The group’s celebration is Thursday at 6 p.m., at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
