SWGA farmers grateful $347M in relief funds on the way

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers said they are very grateful that grant funds are finally on their way for those farmers who suffered damage from Hurricane Michael.
Brent Brinkley, a pecan farmer, told WALB he is thankful for Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black’s effort to help.
“I really respect what he does and I am appreciative to the Georgia Department of Ag and Commissioner Black,” Brinkley said.
Brinkley and many other South Georgia growers met with Black on Wednesday to discuss the impact of the Georgia Farm recovery program will have on the future of rural Georgia.
“I am delighted to announce that on March 18, 2020, Georgia will again lead this nation. This time we will lead with a laser focus on reconstruction and recovery,” Black said.
Brinkley said the aftermath of Hurricane Michael has been very rough on many South Georgia farmers, heavily impacting their livelihoods.
“So many farmers have been set back with substantial losses, both in trees, generational losses, trees that take 10 years to plant and recover, and production losses, future revenue losses,” Brinkley said.
Black said he wants the community to know that the Georgia and United States agriculture departments have reached an agreement to allocate $347 million in block grants to fund Georgia farmers.
“I have to thank the Georgia agricultural community because so many of these people have been very open and willing to work with farmers through this very challenging period that we all have been experiencing,” Brinkley said.
There is a $900,000 maximum limit that farmers are eligible for with the grant.
