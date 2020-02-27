SWAT team welcomes first African American female officer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville Police Department’s SWAT team welcomed their first female African American officer.
“Oh my gosh, it’s so exciting. I have people come hug me saying congratulations,” said Jamica Thomas. She’s making history at Thomasville Police Department.
“Well, first I had the idea from when I went to a women’s conference about two years ago and there was a female sniper. She was the only sniper out of 24 candidates, she actually was the first female sniper. And she kind of inspired me to actually push and go on the SWAT team. And I thought I could do it, so I went out and I did it," said Thomas.
Commander of the SWAT team, Scott Newberry, told us how it feels having Jamica make history through his training.
“It feels great because Jamica came out there and she did all the requirements that the men had to do and she completed all the tasks and did a great job," said Commander Scott.
He tells us this accomplishment has a big impact on how people in Thomasville see the police department.
“We’re always getting out, getting involved in the community, and this is what helps us build the relationships that we need in Thomasville,” said Commander Scott.
Also a School Resource Officer at Harper Elementary School, Thomas tells me one of her favorite things about the journey is the kids who look up to her while on the job.
“I also have some like ‘Oh well I’m going to be an officer’, or I had somebody say like, ‘Oh well imma be a detective’. Like I told them, even if you don’t want to be an officer, you can still go out there and do something. And so even with showing them that I can actually do it, then it’s like okay well I can do it too,” said Officer Thomas.
She told us she constantly shows kids how they can make history, just like she did.
“It’s a big mentoring thing, so I’m like just go out there and do it. You never know what you might get when you actually go out there and do it," said Thomas.
