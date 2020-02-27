Savannah city officials say no injuries reported in Eastern Wharf Project fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews responded to a massive fire at the Eastern Wharf Project construction site in downtown Savannah on Thursday.
The Savannah Fire Department said the fire is believed to have started on the 5th floor. Construction workers first noticed smoke in the building and alerted 911.
According to officials with the City of Savannah, no injuries have been reported from the fire.
The Truman Parkway and President Street are open. General McIntosh Boulevard is closed, as well as East Bay Street between East Broad Street and General McIntosh.
According to a Marriott Savannah Riverfront employee, that hotel is not being evacuated. The employee states that the smoke is blowing away from that hotel.
Details are very limited at this time. Please stay with WTOC for updates.
