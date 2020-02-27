Radium Springs Garden expected to reopen soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Radium Springs Garden is expected to reopen in two weeks, according to Dougherty County Public Works.
The garden was recently closed due to flooding.
Portions of the garden remain underwater.
Public works leadership expects minimum damage inside the gates.
Bob Takash is the parks and gardens manager with Dougherty County Public Works. He said he expects damage to flowerbeds and possibly debris in the area.
“Probably be flooded through next week and then it’ll take a few days for clean up. The walkways, they’ll get mud and alga and so forth accumulated on the walkways and we’ll have to go in and clean that off,” explained Takash.
Takash said they’ll also go in and wipe down the railings and clean up any debris. He said he is anxious to get the gardens back up for the public and for the many events they have onsite.
