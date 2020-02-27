Puppy dumped outside Bainbridge Humane Society making speedy recovery in Tallahassee

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) — Last week, a pickup truck was caught on camera at the Decatur County Humane Society. Authorities say someone in the truck dumped off a box filled with eight puppies. They placed the box in the parking lot of the humane society.
Volunteers say the dogs were clearly suffering from long term neglect.
They say the worst of the bunch was one little puppy, now named Jiminy Cricket.
Volunteers say he weighed only 3.5 pounds at the time. That's smaller than the minimum weight requirement to be able to take a premature baby home.
Jiminy Cricket was rushed to a veterinarian in Tallahassee to be treated because of his poor condition.
The pup is being fostered by Tallahassee resident Shannon Colavecchio. She says he's doing much better.
“I just love him so much,” she said.
Colavecchio described how she felt when she first saw the puppy.
“It made me cry because I don’t understand how anybody could let a puppy get to that condition,” she said.
She said he was frail, malnourished, weak and dehydrated. She said they didn’t know he was alive when he was first found.
“He looks so much better than he did. But you can still see a lot of his little ribs. He has mange. That’s a skin condition that we’re treating,” Colavecchio said.
She said he’s gained a half pound in eight days. That’s about a 12 percent increase, which is huge for the little dog’s recovery.
“The vet said ‘I did not think he was going to make it through the first night, but he literally refused to die.’ So, this guy has a special plan,” Colavecchio said.
She says she believes Jiminy Cricket could be some mix of a Catahoula hound, because he has one black eye and one blue eye.
She hasn't heard him bark yet, but he does make a small growling sound. She said he always walks, plays, and eats a lot now, and he loves to snuggle.
One of the best parts about his road to recovery is the love and support from the community. People have raised more than $9,000 to help the Humane Society with these puppies. One anonymous donor contributed $1,000.
Colavecchio said it will still take a few more weeks before Jiminy Cricket can be adopted.
If you’d like to help him or any other animal at the Leon County Humane Society, contact (850) 224-9193.
The other puppies that were left with Jiminy Cricket are being fostered through the Decatur County Humane Society, located at 1250 Cox Avenue in Bainbridge. That location's phone number is (229) 246-0101.
If you know who left the puppies or where they came from, you're asked to call authorities.
