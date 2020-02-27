New Director of Electric Engineering and Operation ready to take on new role

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Thomasville has a new director of electric engineering and operation.
Jeremy Carter told us after the passing of former director and one of his mentors, Bruce Whittington, he wants to continue the great legacy left behind.
“Remember what we’re supposed to be doing, who we serve, which is the customers. You know without them, they wouldn’t be an electric system. It always came down to whats’s best for them, so Bruce would want to see that continue, ” said Jeremy Carter, Director of Electric Engineering and Operation.
Jeremy Carter said he has large shoes to fill, stepping into this new role as director.
The city’s electric system is 400 miles of a distribution system and serves about 16,000 customers.
“Safety was one the things he really pushed when we were here,” said Carter.
Working for the city since 2005, Carter told us he’s worked from the ground up and learned the city well.
When it comes to storm recovery, Carter said there are a few things he’s working on.
“More on the systems that we use, and how they operate, how well they function. We’ve implemented some systems with the AMI, advanced meter information systems, outage management and basically just making sure that we can talk to each other. That we can get the data back that we trust,” Carter told us.
We spoke with the Executive Director of Public Utilities, Chris White, about Cater’s experience with working on past storm recovery.
“Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Michael, and other occurrences. Jeremy has been very instrumental in the restoration efforts of those events both near term and long term efforts to restore the system to operational capacity," said White.
He told me why he’s confident in Carter taking on this new role.
“Jeremy was fortunate enough to have been trained under good leadership, by Whittington, who was here for 17 years. And we’re confident that Jeremy has attained a lot of leadership traits from Bruce and certainly the professional standards that he see forth.”
Carter said all in all, they’re here to serve the city of Thomasville.
“Just keep the lights on, that’s his biggest thing. Make sure we’re got the lights on, make sure that the community is getting what they paid for,” said Carter.
Carter most recently served as the city’s electric engineering manager.
He’s been with the city for 14 years.
