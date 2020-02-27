NeoGenomics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $6.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Fort Myers, Florida-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.
The operator of cancer-focused testing laboratories posted revenue of $106.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $8 million, or 8 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $408.8 million.
NeoGenomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $464 million to $474 million.
NeoGenomics shares have climbed 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 59% in the last 12 months.
