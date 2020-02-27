Long stretch of sunny days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following an estimated 1-3″ of rain across SWGA this week, rain finally ended late Wednesday. However clouds are slowly eroding as drier and colder air spread across SWGA! Tonight lows drop into the 30s for a cold start Thursday morning followed by chilly low-mid 50s with abundant sunshine through the afternoon. Almost a carbon copy Friday but colder lows upper 20s low 30s and highs in the upper 50s. Clear cold nights and sunny mild afternoons hold through the weekend. Highs rebound from the 50s into the 60s Saturday and Sunday.
As winds shift toward the south early next week, a warming trend gets underway. Highs rise into the 70s and lows only drop into the 50s and 60s. The unusual long dry stretch ends as rain returns next Wednesday.
Flood Warnings remain in effect for area rivers. The Flint River @ Albany continues to fall below flood stage. The Flint River @ Newton and @ Bainbridge continue to rise above flood stage.
