Long stretch of dry days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Areas of light rain continued across portions of SWGA Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise a few spotty showers early evening give way to gradual clearing and colder conditions overnight. Lows drop into the 30s and highs in the 50s into the weekend. Thursday kicks off an extended stretch of rain-free days. Next chance of rain not until Wednesday as temperatures slowly rise into the 70s.
Flood Warnings remain in effect for area rivers. The Flint River @ Albany crested Tuesday and has dropped below flood stage. The Flint River @ Bainbridge continues to rise above flood stage (25ft) and will crest (27.5ft) Thursday.
