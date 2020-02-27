Lee County Cheer takes home state title

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County has grown quite fond of state titles.
And recently, it’s come from the gridiron.
But it looks like next football season, there will be another state title team on the sidelines.
The Lee County Cheer leading team took home the second annual Game Day Cheer leading title.
This was Lee County's first time competing in the competition.
Not only did they win, but they outscored all 40 of the other teams.
The Lady Trojans hope this shows how much talent Lee County has to offer.
“I think it’s just really going to encourage us to keep up all of our hard work," said Senior Madeline Conger. "It was interesting because we were trying something totally new. None of us had ever done this before. So going in, we didn’t think that we were going to be able to achieve what we did. And then when we actually won, we just kind of set the bar high for ourselves and we just have to keep pushing even more.”
“We represented our school very well," said Senior Lydia Chavers. "We’re just as good as any other sport there is.”
This year’s competition tripled from last year’s state title appearance.
The Lady Trojans expect it to grow in year’s to come.
