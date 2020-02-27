Lee Co. School System to hold annual job fair

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County School System will be holding its annual job fair Thursday night.
Assistant Superintendent Kevin Dowling said they have just about every position open right now. He said if it’s not open now, it will be soon.
Dowling said they’re looking for great teachers at every grade level to inspire their students.
“We’re just looking for great teachers. If you are a rock star, then we would love to talk to you because we want you to come here, we want you to serve our kids,” said Dowling.
The job fair will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Oakland Library on Highway 82.
You can stop by at any time to speak with school officials.
If you have any questions, you can call the Lee County Board of Education at (229) 903-2100.
