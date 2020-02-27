Interest in APD’s firearms training course leads to full February class

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are taking the initiative to educate people on the proper use of guns.
The Albany Police Department (APD) is hosting a course to educate people on the proper use of firearms just in case they encounter trouble.
APD Lt. E. Duron Thompson said that for the past five years since he has taken over the firearms training, he has seen a difference from how people come in and leave the training course.
“It’s the basic fundamentals of firearms and it essentially is the same thing we teach law enforcement officers when we hire them and take them through the firearms course,” explained Thompson.
Phyllis Banks, the public information officer for APD, said that a lot of people who receive guns as gifts but are still unaware of the proper way to use it.
“It’s a lot of people who are not familiar with handguns. They received handguns as gifts, they were handed down handguns and they just stuck them in the closet and didn’t know how to operate them,” said Banks.
Thompson said the courses are free and the knowledge you gain makes the exercise more beneficial.
“It’s like a three-part class. The first portion is the laws, the second portion is going to be a presentation of the fundamentals of the firearms, the third portion is actually going to be going out to the range and applying those fundamentals that we have learned,” Thompson explained.
APD has received many reports on the misuse of firearms.
“Sometimes we get cases or reports of people who have accidentally shot themselves in the hand of something like that. Either cleaning the gun or showing the handgun to someone else,” Banks said.
Thompson said over the years, this course has caught the attention of a lot of Albany natives.
“Because of its popularity, the popularity of the numbers are increasing and increasing. This is the largest interest that we have had. Applications that have come in have been in excess of 70,” said Thompson.
“We suggest that anybody that one, has a handgun and is not familiar with a handgun, take this course,” said Banks.
The class this Saturday is already full but APD is already planning for the next one in April.
The firearms courses will be held at APD’s headquarters in downtown Albany.
