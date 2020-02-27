Injuries reported in Worth Co. motorcycle vs. camper crash

By Krista Monk | February 27, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 5:46 PM

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area of Highway 300 at Highway 32 in Worth County after a two-vehicle crash has caused injuries and a lane closure.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that a helicopter may be flown in to transport a patient after injuries were reported in the motorcycle vs. camper wreck.

The far-right northbound lane of Highway 300 is closed to traffic at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Georgia State Patrol and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

E-911 was called about the crash around 4 p.m.

WALB News 10 is working to find out how many people were injured and the severity of the injuries.

This is a developing story and we have sent a news crew to the scene. We will provide updates as information comes in.

