Injuries reported in Worth Co. motorcycle vs. camper crash

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area of Highway 300 at Highway 32 in Worth County after a two-vehicle crash has caused injuries and a lane closure.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that a helicopter may be flown in to transport a patient after injuries were reported in the motorcycle vs. camper wreck.
The far-right northbound lane of Highway 300 is closed to traffic at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
Georgia State Patrol and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.
E-911 was called about the crash around 4 p.m.
WALB News 10 is working to find out how many people were injured and the severity of the injuries.
This is a developing story and we have sent a news crew to the scene. We will provide updates as information comes in.
