Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 26 points, and the Charlotte Hornets handed the New York Knicks their fifth straight loss 107-101. The slumping Devonte Graham returned from a team-mandated night off and scored 21 points. P.J. Washington and Bismack Biyombo each scored 12 points for the Hornets, who snapped a two-game losing skid. Julius Randle finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence does not ever again want to feel like he did after his team's last game. Lawrence had the poorest outing of his college career as Clemson lost 42-25 to LSU in the national championship game last month. Lawrence ended 18 of 37 passing with a fourth-quarter fumble that sealed things for LSU. Lawrence said he felt ansty and edgy, eager to get back to work. Lawrence and the Tigers did that Wednesday as they started spring workouts. Lawrence said he's worked on getting stronger and becoming a better leader heading into his junior season.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alanzo Frink had a career-high 22 points, Jermaine Couisnard had five foul shots in overtime and South Carolina rallied past Georgia 94-90. Frink led a South Carolina interior that posted 54 points in the paint, an offensive outburst for which the Bulldogs had no answer. Maik Kotsar had 19 points and 10 rebounds for South Carolina. Teammate Keyshawn Bryant also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 boards. Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards scored 36 points, 24 of those in the second half or overtime.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ethan Stair scored 14 points and hauled down a career-high 23 rebounds to lead Mercer to a 73-57 win over The Citadel. Djordje Dimitrijevic added 15 points for Mercer and made 1 of 4 from distance, pushing his Southern Conference-leading 3-pointer streak to 27-straight games. Kaelon Harris had 14 points for the Bulldogs, whose losing streak reached 17 games.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Justin Brown scored five of his 18 points in overtime to lift South Florida to a 73-68 victory over East Carolina. Capping a second half that featured six ties and five lead changes, the Pirates' Tremont Robinson-White made a layup to even the score at 59 with 24 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime. Michael Durr added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Florida, which ended its four-game losing streak. Jayden Gardner had 19 points for the Pirates.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley and Jalen Slawson scored 17 points apiece as Furman beat UNC Greensboro 81-67. Jordan Lyons added 14 points, Mike Bothwell scored 13 and Alex Hunter had 11 for the Paladins. Slawson also had nine rebounds. James Dickey had 15 points for the Spartans, whose six-game win streak was broken. Angelo Allegri and Kaleb Hunter added 11 points apiece.