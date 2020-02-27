Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PGA National’s signature test is a three-hole span on the back nine called “The Bear Trap.” It's named for Jack Nicklaus and touted as one of the most demanding stretches in all of golf. The par-3 15th has water down the right side. The par-4 16th has the approach over water. The par-3 17th goes over water again with a green that’s sloped toward trouble. And the wind is almost always swirling on that part of the golf course. The holes are daunting on a good day and diabolical on a bad day. And to win The Honda Classic, one needs to worry about much more than those three holes. The Bear Trap is one thing. The rest of PGA National is a bear, too.