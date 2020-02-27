GSW hosting GISA final four basketball tournaments

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - For the second year in a row, Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) is hosting two state basketball championship tournaments.
The Georgia Independent School Association’s Boys and Girls Final Four are happening now.
GSW leaders said last year’s tournament brought in more than 8,000 people to Americus.
Mayor Barry Blount said they’re fortunate to host this event once again.
“But this just gives us the opportunity to showcase our community as well as Georgia Southwestern State University to people that otherwise might not be coming to Americus,” said Blount.
Blount said he’s hopeful even more people will attend this year’s tournament.
The action started Wednesday and will run through Saturday inside the Storm Dome.
