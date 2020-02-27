Georgia Ports feeling impacts of coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Ports Authority is feeling the impacts of the coronavirus.
GPA’s Chief Communications Officer Robert Morris says they expect March volumes to be well below budget as a result of the virus, which is likely to impact the global supply chain.
Morris also says this is not just specific to Savannah or Georgia, the impacts are being felt throughout the country.
“The Port of Savannah is more diversified around the world than any other major port,” said Morris. “We will have an impact, but we also believe we will have a good strong quick recovery, we have a strong business model, we will make it."
In FY2019, GPA says Savannah had 21-percent of the port market share on the U.S. East Coast. One of out every five East Coast containers comes through Georgia Ports.
